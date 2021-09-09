DENVER (CBS4) – President Joe Biden will be visiting Denver next week to pitch his tax and spending plan to boost social programs and fight climate change. It has been dubbed his Build Back Better plan, and Congress is debating whether to make it permanent.
The bill Congress is considering will encompass plans for expanding Medicare, child and elder care, universal pre-K and the environment. It would also include providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
With my Build Back Better Agenda, we’re going to ensure big corporations and the top one percent pay their fair share. Then, we’ll use that money to cut taxes for middle class families, lower prescription drug costs, provide universal preschool, and more.
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 9, 2021
Biden’s Colorado visit is scheduled to take place on Monday and details about where it will happen have yet to be revealed. The president will also be traveling to Idaho and California on Monday.