CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Joe Biden

DENVER (CBS4) – President Joe Biden will be visiting Denver next week to pitch his tax and spending plan to boost social programs and fight climate change. It has been dubbed his Build Back Better plan, and Congress is debating whether to make it permanent.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as President Joe Biden speaks at the start of a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Six months into his presidency, this is Bidens second full Cabinet meeting so far. The White House said the meeting will focus on Covid-19, infrastructure, climate issues and cybersecurity.

Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The bill Congress is considering will encompass plans for expanding Medicare, child and elder care, universal pre-K and the environment. It would also include providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Biden’s Colorado visit is scheduled to take place on Monday and details about where it will happen have yet to be revealed. The president will also be traveling to Idaho and California on Monday.

Jesse Sarles