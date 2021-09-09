ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left three dead, including Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley, good Samaritan Johnny Hurley and the gunman. CIRT has presented its findings to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Jefferson and Gilpin counties.
The DA and team will conduct a review of the investigation and all evidence collected by CIRT. Following that review, the district attorney will determine whether or not to file charges against Beesley.
Officers rushed to the area at 57th and Olde Wadsworth on June 21 after receiving 911 calls about an officer being hit by gunfire near the Arvada Library.
Officer Gordon Beesley died. He spent 19 years with the Arvada Police Department.
Beesley was a School Resource Officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.
Police said that the shooting was an "ambush" and they praised Hurley, 40, as a hero for his efforts during the gunfire.
The CIRT investigation was led by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. No officers from the Arvada Police Department performed critical duties related to the investigation.