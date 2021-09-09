EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gannon Stauch‘s stepmother Letecia “Tecia” Stauch appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Letecia Stauch was arrested in March 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is facing first-degree murder charges- child under the age of 12 years, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Gannon.
Gannon Stauch was first reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. Prosecutors believe the 11-year-old was killed in his bedroom days before he was reported missing. His body was found in Florida last March.
Prosecutors presented photo evidence against Letecia Stauch in court on Thursday. Some of the photos show Gannon asleep in his bed with blankets similar to those found with his body.
The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to go to trial by Sept. 23.