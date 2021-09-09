Jefferson County Begins COVID Testing For Students At SchoolsJefferson County Public Schools will test students at school for COVID-19.

Jefferson County Public Health To Add Security After Harassment Incidents At Vaccine SitesThe executive director of Jefferson County Public Health says harassment of staff and medical personnel at mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites is becoming a growing problem.

COVID In Colorado: Children Make Up More Than 27% Of Cases Right NowDoctors have been adamant that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading among the unvaccinated, but it's easy to forget that includes children who may be too young to get the vaccine. In Colorado, children make up more than 27% of COVID cases right now.

Overwhelmed Colorado Hospitals Can't Afford A Flu 'Twindemic'The Delta variant already has some Colorado hospitals overwhelmed.

Douglas County Gets To Work On Forming New Health Agency After Voting To Leave Tri-County HealthDouglas County Commissioners met Tuesday night to vote on forming the county's own health agency. This comes after last week's vote to formally leave the Tri-County Health Department.

Thornton Fire Department Used As A Model For Its Response To COVIDAs the pandemic raged for the past year and a half, the Thornton Fire Department has been one of the more ambitious organizations in the Denver metro area pushing the limits of what a fire department can do for the community.