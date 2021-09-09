(CBS4) – Four people were killed in a 2-vehicle crash on Colorado’s Eastern Plains on Wednesday night. The four victims were all teenagers who were between 14 and 16, and at least two other people were hurt.
It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 196 near the small town of Wiley in Prowers County. The four teens were in an SUV that also had another teen in it. Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said their SUV turned in front of a semi truck that was hauling a boat and the truck hit it.
The truck had two people in it, and one was treated and released at the hospital. The other was apparently injured more seriously. The fifth teen who wasn’t killed was taken to a hospital by a medical helicopter and their condition wasn’t released, according to CBS4 partner KKTV.
Wiley School District released a statement on Facebook saying school would be closed on Thursday due to the tragedy, which involved “multiple students from Wiley School.” They were also making counselors available for people who might need mental health help due to the fatal crash.
CSP said drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.