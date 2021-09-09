CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)“The Drew Barrymore Show” is kicking off Season 2 next week with a celebration of hometowns across America, and on Tuesday’s episode there will a segment showing off some of the fun things the Mile High City has to offer.

(credit: CBS)

It will feature Eli Schmidt and Will Grimes, hosts of YouTube show “Living In Denver Colorado.”

Don’t miss The Drew Barrymore Show, weekdays on CBS4 at 9 a.m.