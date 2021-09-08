CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– A new fence is going up along Interstate 25 in Douglas County. The fence is meant to keep wildlife safe and reduce collisions between animals and vehicles.
The 16-mile stretch of fencing will be placed along both sites of I-25 from Lone Tree to Castle Rock. The hope is to block wildlife from getting onto the interstate.
It's part of ongoing efforts in Colorado to protect wildlife mitigation corridors. Crews will begin work on the fence next February with the goal of completing the project by next spring.
The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Castle Pines, Castle Rock and Douglas County are partnering on the project.
Colorado is among the top states in the U.S. in building wildlife mitigation corridors. The wildlife mitigating system along CO 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling saw a collision decrease of 90% between wildlife and vehicles. The hope is that the same impact will be made with the fencing between the Ridgegate exit at mile marker 192 and the Meadows/Founders exit at mile marker 184.