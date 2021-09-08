CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton police officer returned home after a suspect in a stolen car hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near Colorado Boulevard and 104th Avenue.

Brighton police were chasing the suspect vehicle before calling it off. Later, the suspect, police say, hit the Thornton police officer’s car.

The suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries. A female in the car with the suspect was also released from the hospital. It’s not clear if she faces any charges.

