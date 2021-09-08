THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton police officer returned home after a suspect in a stolen car hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near Colorado Boulevard and 104th Avenue.
Brighton police were chasing the suspect vehicle before calling it off. Later, the suspect, police say, hit the Thornton police officer’s car.
**UPDATE**
The male driver of the suspect vehicle remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The female passenger has been released from the hospital. The Thornton PD officer has also been released from the hospital.
The suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries. A female in the car with the suspect was also released from the hospital. It’s not clear if she faces any charges.