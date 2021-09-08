DENVER (CBS4) – Wildfire smoke mainly from California has been very noticeable in Colorado in recent days. The smoke is expected to get thicker and closer to the ground on Wednesday which could prompt adverse health effects.
The thickest smoke in the state will be over the northern and central mountains and could briefly move east into the Denver metro area. Otherwise Denver and most of the Front Range will have at least moderate smoke through Wednesday night.
The smoke together with high levels of ozone (pollution) for the urban corridor have caused an Air Quality Alert to be issued for 33 of Colorado’s 63 counties.
In all of these areas including Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups including young children, older adults, and anyone with asthma. And since the smoke will be lower to the ground, health effects like watery eyes, a scratchy throat, and a runny nose is more likely.
It will also be quite warm on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in the metro area.
Even hotter weather is on track to arrive on Thursday and Friday with record temperatures expected in Denver both days.