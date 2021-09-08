DENVER (CBS4) – People living and working in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Denver say they’re noticing an alarming trend. They’d like answers from whoever is deliberately setting fires to their property.

“I’m concerned for everybody,” said Robert Williams. His girlfriend, Melody Sealman, owns an art studio on West Barberry Place.

“I just want everybody to be on the lookout and pay attention,” said Sealman. “I believe we have an arsonist running around our neighborhood.”

They are the latest to report a crime in the area.

“At about 3:45 in the morning on Sunday, someone rode up on a bicycle, poured an accelerant in our rollout dumpster, torched it, and ran off,” Williams told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

The couple has been reviewing surveillance video since they got a call from a friend alerting them of the fire. They’re trying to figure out who destroyed their dumpster and why.

“We’ve heard from other neighbors around here in the business district that they’ve also had dumpsters torched,” said Williams.

Williams says an eerily similar incident happened the next day, on the same block.

“We know that TACT had a car fire the following day.”

Fires destroyed two cars at TACT, which stands for Teaching the Autism Community Trades. The nonprofit helps students learn carpentry, welding, car repair, computer sciences, printing and other skills. Then, the organization helps them get jobs and provides on-the-job coaching.

The cars were set to be repaired then sold to the public, but they were unsalvageable. So, students were also disappointed by the act.

Williams says he’s hoping for answers soon, as the crimes seem to be escalating. “What if they do something worse next?”

Denver Fire Officials welcome any tips at (720) 337-2828.