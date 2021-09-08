CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe the driver, identified as Kathleen Sugaski, ran into two flaggers at the construction site at 29th Street and Arkins Court.

Kathleen Sugaski (credit: Denver Police)

Both of the flaggers were rushed to the hospital. One was pronounced deceased and the second suffered serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

A Medina Alert was issued for a gray Honda Element, with Colorado License plate MHQ-046, believed to have front-end damage. Police located the vehicle near the 2000 block of 31st Street, a few blocks away from the deadly crash, about an hour after the hit-and-run. The vehicle was unoccupied.

(credit: CBS)

Sugaski, 43, is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide in the crash. She was arrested several hours after the crash.

