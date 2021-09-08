WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating an illegal poaching case. They say someone killed a sow and left her two cubs to be orphaned.
Officers responded to the Ranch Estates neighborhood in Woodland Park on July 26 after the bear was shot.
The cubs are now at a rehabilitation facility and are expected to be released into the wild during their winter hibernation.
The perpetrator could face misdemeanor charges, fines between $750 and $3,000 and up to six months in jail.
Officers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Those who turn in poachers can call 1-877-COLO-OGT.