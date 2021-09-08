Denver Broncos Secondary Has Gone From Weakness To Strength In 2021George Paton inherited a snakebitten secondary when he succeeded John Elway as the Denver Broncos general manager last winter. Now, it's the Broncos' biggest strength.

Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb Detained On Failure To Appear WarrantDenver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained after he failed to show up for a court hearing this week, according to court records.

For First Time, 2 Colorado-Grown Pitchers Start Against Each Other At Coors FieldKevin Gausman attended Grandview High School in Aurora, 12 miles from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, where Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland starred.

Larry Walker, Rockies' First Hall of Famer, Filled With Nerves Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Induction CeremonyLarry Walker’s first experience with the Rockies was as a Montreal Expo in 1993 – and it was love at first sight.

Dalton Risner's Jersey Retired By His High School Football Team In WigginsBroncos lineman Dalton Risner was back home in Wiggins on Thursday night for an extra special reason.

Over $181 Million Was Wagered On Sports In Colorado In July According To Division Of GamingJuly was a busy month in the state for sports bettors with over $181 million in wagers placed a 206% increase from this time last year.