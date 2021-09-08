BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Weld County are asking for the public’s help as they try to find some car thieves who they assume are armed and dangerous. The criminals stole an easily identifiable classic car over the weekend as well as other items.
The crime happened on Sunday near Brighton on the 10400 block of Weld County Road 6. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said two men were caught in the act by neighbors trying to steal two 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes from a residence. The men quickly drove away in a separate car and the neighbors attempted to follow them in their vehicle but the suspects got away.
The owner had been away at the time of the crime, and when they returned they discovered that a 1967 Plymouth Valiant they own was stolen. It is bright blue and has matching blue rims on its tires.
In addition to the car, ammunition and other items were also stolen from the residence. The ammo stolen consisted of 500 rounds of .308 ammunition.
Anyone who can help investigators in the case is asked to call Deputy Castillo at (970) 400-4547 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office directly at (970) 356-4015. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).