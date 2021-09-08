AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for the driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run late Tuesday night. It happened on East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street just before midnight.
Officers rushed to the intersection on a report of a person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old male suffering from a significant head injury. The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and died on Wednesday.READ MORE: Neighbors Of TACT Nonprofit Now Distressed After Multiple Fires
Investigators say the victim was crossing East Colfax Avenue, northbound at North Akron Street, when a vehicle struck the victims and then sped away.READ MORE: Worker Dies In Trench Collapse In Longmont
Officers have identified a white SUV/minivan along with a small white sedan with dark-tinted windows as possibly being involved.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Children Make Up More Than 27% Of Cases Right Now
The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or otherwise have any information related to this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips can remain anonymous and you may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.