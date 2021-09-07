AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Workers at a nonprofit farm in Aurora were back at work after a fire destroyed their shed. They harvested produce on Tuesday at the farm near the Stanley Market Place.
The executive director of the Village Exchange Center's community garden told CBS4 she believes the fire is a case of arson and a hate crime. In addition to providing food to the immigrant and refugee community in the neighborhood, the farm also teaches those groups the skills of farming.
The Village Exchange Center says they will have to replace thousands of dollars of equipment.
Farmers told CBS4 on Tuesday they are looking ahead.
"I came to this amazing realization that there are more good people than bad people, people around this community. They're grateful, and they're grateful for each of the tools that was donated, but not only that, the cash donations that were donated to the Village Exchange Center, they were a key piece. It's just going to get better," said Alex Rios.
The Aurora Fire Department says the cause of the fire is undetermined.