DENVER (CBS4) – A nonprofit school that teaches kids trade skills like construction is in need of its own repairs after someone lit a car on fire, leaving behind significant damage. Teaching the Autism Community Trades, or TACT, is hoping someone will have information that can help Denver Fire investigators.

“We can’t do anything with these cars. They’re basically (destroyed) at this point in time,” said Karl Engelmann, the Board Chair for TACT. “So, we’ve lost two vehicles for our students to be able to fix up. And then it blew out our tempered window right behind here.”

Surveillance video shows a person walking around the parking lot then lighting a car on fire. The person leaves the view of the camera before the fire grows, even causing an explosion. The flames burned for several minutes damaging another car and part of the building.

TACT has set up a successful program teaching teenagers on the autism spectrum trade skills like carpentry, welding and auto mechanics. The auto program takes donated cars that usually aren’t running and fixes them up so they can be sold back to the public. The money is then recycled into TACT to help more kids learn important life skills.

“You know it’s just disheartening, you know, to have somebody do this. So we’re really just trying to find the culprit,” said Engelmann.

Denver fire officials say the investigation is open and they welcome any tips called in to (720) 337-2828.

TACT expects students to arrive for classes on Tuesday. An online fundraising campaign has begun to try and raise funds to help TACT recover.

