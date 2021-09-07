(CBS4) – One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. When detected early, survival rates dramatically increase.

On Saturday Denver’s Station 26 Brewing Co. is working to raise awareness by holding a fundraiser for the nonprofit Pints for Prostates. An event-specific beer, The Judge, will be released that day, with $1 from every pint sold will go directly to Pints for Prostates.

The Judge Pale Ale is named for Denver County Judge Andre Rudolph, one of the event’s principal organizers whose father sadly passed away from prostate cancer earlier this year.

“I’m trying to make sure other men go and get checked. We seem to take our health for granted and don’t do all the things that we need to do,” says Rudolph. “Prostate cancer is something that is treatable with early detection. There’s no reason for men not to get checked out because an early diagnosis gives them options to beat this disease.”

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends men between 55 and 69 years old make individual decisions about getting screened for prostate cancer and encourages them to talk to their doctor.

“My dad, when he passed away, was a very young 72. He was very active, and to watch him go through what he did and his deterioration, I don’t want to ever see anybody go through that. If you can be tested and treated and stick around for your friends and family, that’s the best thing you can do for the loved ones in your life.”

The Pints for Prostates fundraiser is taking place all day Saturday, September 11th at Station 26 Brewing Co. at 7045 38th Ave. in Denver.