DENVER (CBS4)– The victim in the officer-involved shooting with Westminster police has been identified as Drew Lucero. Denver police rushed to the scene involving Westminster police officers near 53rd and Billings Street about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Westminster police said Lucero, 37, was wanted for attempted homicide and was also involved in a domestic violence situation. At least four Westminster police officers were involved and are now on paid administrative leave.
Westminster police say the situation first started nearly a year ago on Sept. 16, 2020 when they were called to 72nd Avenue and Raleigh Street for a disturbance call. They say a woman said she was shot by her ex-boyfriend who took off from the scene.
Since then, detectives have been working on the case. On Sept. 2, the same victim called police saying the suspect came back to her home, threatened her and damaged property.
Officers then responded to the home on Billings Street the next day, Sept. 3, when the shooting occurred.
Denver police officials are handling the investigation. No officers were hurt.