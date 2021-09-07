DENVER (CBS4) – Wildfire smoke from manly outside of Colorado will once again be found across most of Colorado on Tuesday. The thickest smoke will be over the northern and central mountains.
Summer ozone will also be present around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Ozone is good in the upper levels of the atmosphere but is not healthy to breath when it develops along the ground which commonly happens in the summer. The sun heats up varies sources of pollution such as vehicle exhaust which creates the ozone.
The air is especially bad for sensitive groups including young children, older adults, and anyone with asthma.
Tuesday will also be slightly cooler compared to Labor Day with temperatures in the 80s along the Front Range instead of the 90s. However, the Denver area will still exceed the normal high temperature of 83 degrees on September 7.
And the small reprieve from the most intense heat will not last long. Temperatures will return to at least 90 degrees in Denver on Wednesday.
Then high pressure will take complete control of Colorado’s weather for Thursday and Friday which should mean record heat for many areas around Colorado.
In Denver, the record for Thursday is 94 degrees from September 9, 1994 which is likely to be at least tied. Then the record for Friday is 93 degrees from September 10, 2018 which seems almost certain to be broken.