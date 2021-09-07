DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Auto Show has a long and rich history in Colorado, and dates all the way back to 1902. It actually predates General Motors and the Ford Motor Company by about six years. It was during the Spanish Flu pandemic that the Auto Show moved outdoors.

“in 1917 to 1919, the show moved outdoors. It was in Civic Center Park, during that time. It’s been back indoors ever since, and this is the first time since then, it’s needed to be moved outdoors,” said Tim Jackson, President of the Colorado Auto Dealers Association.

The Denver Auto Show has featured the Green Car Parade for years, but as more and more electrified model come on the market, the interest in green vehicles is growing. This year’s Denver Auto Show will not disappoint.

“There is a huge supply coming of battery electric vehicles. It’s really exciting times in the industry and the manufacturers can’t build those vehicles fast enough,” Jackson explained.

One of the best parts of the Denver Auto Show is the Ride & Drive opportunities. Drive FCA will let you experience the latest model of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and RAM.

“Consumers will be able to get in the car right there at the Auto Show and take it out on the streets of Denver, “ Jackson told CBS4.

Xcel Energy will have its own booth for test driving electric vehicles (EVs), including the Polestar2, Volvo C40, Nissan Leaf, and Volkswagen ID4. Xcel Energy will also be demonstrating an at-home charging station in their interactive garage.

AAA is presenting the Denver Auto Show this year, and they’ll be showing off a mobile charging unit called the AAA EVIE.

“For anybody that doesn’t get to the next charging station in time, and has to have a jump. And they’re also working with us on the hydrogen bus that will be coming into the Denver Auto Show,” Jackson said.

The Denver Auto Show will be following COVID safety protocols, including wearing face masks during Ride & Drives, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and cleaning the vehicles on an hourly basis.

The Denver Auto Show is September 15 – 19, 2021. The Green Car Parade is on Sunday, September 20, 2021 at the State Capitol.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for the Denver Auto Show