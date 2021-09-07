DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained on Tuesday after he failed to show up for a court hearing on Aug. 6, according to court records.
Chubb was charged with driving with expired license plates and driving under restraint on May 6.
Chubb, who was the Broncos first-round pick in the 2018 draft, had 7.5 sacks last season, and is expected to be in the starting lineup when the Broncos begin the season on Sunday when they visit the New York Giants.
The Broncos tells ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, “We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed.”