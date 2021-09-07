DENVER (CBS4)– The historic Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive chugged out of Union Station in Denver on its way to a couple of Northern Colorado cities on Tuesday. The steam engine rolled into Denver Sunday night and was on display at 39th Avenue and Wynkoop on Labor Day.
The world's largest restored steam engine made the trek from the Eastern Plains in Kit Carson County into Hugo and Deer Trail on Sunday before the stop in Denver. On Tuesday, "Big Boy" was set to make stops in Greeley and La Salle before heading into Cheyenne, Wyo.
Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.
The last time the steam engine was in Colorado was in 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's Completion.
You can follow the locomotive’s trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.