VIDEO: Loveland Police Sergeant Defends Officers' Forceful Arrest Of Karen Garner On VideoNew documents and video reveal that a Loveland Police Department internal investigation approved of the use of force on an elderly woman with dementia.

2 minutes ago

Medina Alert Canceled After Suspect Vehicle Found In Deadly Hit & Run Involving 2 Construction FlaggersA Medina Alert issued for the hit-and-run suspect driver and vehicle that struck two construction flaggers and then drove away was canceled a little more than an hour after the incident when police found the vehicle.

4 minutes ago

State Inspectors Begin Investigation Into Amusement Park Ride DeathInspectors from the state of Colorado arrived at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park after a 6-year-old girl died on a ride on Sunday.

46 minutes ago

Colorado Task Force Leader Reflects On Responding To World Trade Center After Sept. 11 AttacksThis Saturday marks 20 years since one of the darkest days in our country's history.

51 minutes ago

Bear Found In Highlands Ranch Backyard Relocated To WildernessA bear that was found in a backyard in Highlands Ranch was relocated to the wilderness. The bear was found in a backyard behind Dad Clark Drive and University Boulevard.

56 minutes ago

City Of Denver To Shut Down Civic Center Park Due To Safety, Rats: 'Not Safe To Walk Through The Park':The City of Denver plans to shut down Civic Center Park on Sept. 15 due to crime, safety, sanitation and a host of other issues. The park will remain closed until the city can restore it as welcoming for all Denver residents.

58 minutes ago