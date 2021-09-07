BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ordered a state mental evaluation for the man accused of killing 10 people at a King Soopers in Boulder in March to determine whether the man is competent to stand trial. Judge Ingrid Seftar Bakke on Tuesday ordered that state doctors conduct the evaluation of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa within three weeks at the Boulder County Jail where Alissa has been detained since the March 22 shooting at a Boulder King Soopers supermarket.
Bakke set an Oct. 19 hearing to hear the results of the evaluation to determine if Alissa is competent to stand trial on multiple first-degree murder and other charges.READ MORE: Bear Found In Highlands Ranch Backyard Relocated To Wildnerness
But public defender Daniel King warned that Alissa’s defense would request another evaluation if the state process finds Alissa competent, possibly further postponing criminal proceedings.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Smoke Covers Colorado's Front Range Again And Could Be Thick At Times
A preliminary hearing to determine if Alissa will stand trial was postponed after his lawyers said last week they believe he has a mental disability that prevents him from being able to understand proceedings or help them defend him.
Several victims’ relatives watched in the courtroom Tuesday as Alissa responded “yes,” “no” and at one point “yeah” as the judge advised him of his rights during the competency process.MORE NEWS: 'Not Safe To Walk Through The Park': City Of Denver To Shut Down Civic Center Park Due To Safety, Rats
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)