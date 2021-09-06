DENVER (CBS4) – An organization that helps Denver’s community with autism is asking for help finding out who torched one of their donated vehicles. Organizers at TACT: Teaching the Autism Community Trades say it happened at around 5 a.m. on Monday.
TACT is located near the corner of Decatur Street and 8th Avenue, east of Federal Boulevard.
Surveillance cameras were able to capture some of the act and the man who was at the scene.
TACT says the vehicle is used to teach people with autism how to build engines and work on car repairs.
CBS4 recently spoke with organization leaders about how they help people ages 5-30 in the autism community get jobs and provide on-the-job coaching.