DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is in the middle of an early September heat wave with daily high temperatures running as much as 10-15 degrees above normal in some areas. Record highs could be in jeopardy for a few communities later this week.

Denver could potentially set new record highs by Thursday and Friday. The current forecast calls for a high both days around 96 degrees. Thursday’s record is 94 and Friday’s is 93.

If it feels like September has suddenly turned into a month full of extreme heat in Denver, you’re right. Since the year 2000, Denver has set or tied daily high temperature records on 19 of the 30 days in the month.

Two years in a row produced a new all-time September temperature record for the city, as well as the latest 100 degree reading. The first was in 2019 when the high on Sept. 2 was 100 degrees. History was made again in 2020 when the high hit 101 degrees on Sept. 5.

A noteworthy stat from the data is just how frequent record September heat is being measured in Denver. Of the 19 calendar days with record highs since 2000, 17 of those have been recorded since 2010. That’s 90%!

Here’s a stat I find to be the most alarming. Of the 19 calendar days with record highs in Denver since 2000, 12 of those have taken place since 2017. That’s 63%! If you look at the dates in the list at the bottom of this story, the record highs appear to be coming in stretches, or multiple days at a time.

September is known for being a dry and quiet month in Denver. The fact that it is now becoming known for record highs may be good for those who want to keep their garden around a little bit longer, but it is not good for things like drought and wildfire.

Here is a list of the years for the record highs viewed on the calendar near the top of this story.

Sept. 1 – 98 degrees (2019)

Sept. 2 – 100 degrees (2019)

Sept. 3 – 97 degrees (2017)

Sept. 5 – 101 degrees (2020)

Sept. 6 – 97 degrees (2020*)

Sept. 7 – 95 degrees (2013*)

Sept. 10 – 93 degrees (2018*)

Sept. 11 – 93 degrees (2018)

Sept. 13 – 96 degrees (2018*)

Sept. 14 – 92 degrees (2018*)

Sept. 15 – 94 degrees (2018)

Sept. 16 – 95 degrees (2000)

Sept. 17 – 95 degrees (2000)

Sept. 19 – 96 degrees (2010)

Sept. 20 – 94 degrees (2010)

Sept. 21 – 92 degrees (2017)

Sept. 24 – 91 degrees (2020)

Sept. 26 – 90 degrees (2010*)

Sept. 28 – 92 degrees (2010)

* – means also recorded in previous years