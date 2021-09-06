DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis extended an executive order offering Coloradans facing eviction some protections. The order gives tenants who have a pending application for emergency rental assistance 30 days to pay their past due rent, instead of 10 days.
The order is set to expire in less then 30 days, if it’s not extended again.
Last week, the Denver City Council approved more contracts to administer funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for families unable to pay rent and utilities. Almost one in eight residents are behind on their rent in the city, according to the Department of Housing Stability.
Housing assistance advocates say the money is there to help tenants and landlords stay current on payments, but more time is needed to process applications and approve funding.