LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville Police say three people are responsible for bias-motivated criminal mischief to a church. Parishioners found graffiti reading “My body, My choice” and other messages on the door, church’s sign and garden sign of the St. Louis Catholic Church on Sunday.
Police say surveillance video recorded three people approaching the church at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“The actions of these individuals are not representative of the residents of Louisville, nor do they reflect the mission of our city. The true representation of the community in Louisville are those that surrounded St Louis Catholic Church and helped remove the graffiti Sunday after Mass,” Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the individuals is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444. You can remain anonymous by calling the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).