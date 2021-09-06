GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Greenwood Village police say more officers will be stationed at the King Soopers locations in the city following a graffiti message found in a park on Sunday. The graffiti at Castlewood Park read, “Boulder Strong is about to be Denver Strong.”
As a precaution, management at the store on Holly Street closed early, but resumed normal operations on Monday.
The message alludes to the mass shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder in March.
Greenwood Village police say they are not aware of any threat to any King Soopers location. Suspects have not been identified.