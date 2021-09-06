GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are learning more about what led to the tragic death of a six-year-old at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that the victim is a child.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office says the child is a 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs. The office says the child was visiting Glenwood Springs with her family.
Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday morning his agency is investigating the accident. He would not elaborate on other details.
The Haunted Mine Drop allows seated customers to experience a simulated free-fall, according to the park’s website. The attraction is one of several thrill rides offered atop Iron Mountain at the growing amusement park.
On police scanner traffic, a dispatcher is heard requesting “EMS at Glenwood Caverns for a party that fell out of the shaft ride.” The dispatcher goes on to say, “The party is at the bottom of the shaft.”
Taylor Bybee featured the attraction on his YouTube Channel, Coaster Studios. In his video, a ride operator says riders wear a seatbelt but no over-the-shoulder restraint.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment tells CBS4 they will send an inspector to the park on Tuesday to investigate. The inspector works under the Amusement Rides and Devices Program in the Division of Oil & Public Safety.
The park’s general manager, Nancy Heard, released the following statement to CBS4 on Monday:
“On the evening of September 5th a fatality occurred at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. An investigation is ongoing. We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed Monday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 7.”