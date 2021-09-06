GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A person died Sunday on the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the park stated in a press release.
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that the deceased is a five- or six-year-old child.
The park announced it is closed Monday and Tuesday following the incident.
The park posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 p.m. Sunday and stated the accident happened earlier in the evening.
Walt Stowe, a spokesman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday morning his agency is investigating the accident. He would not elaborate on other details.
The Haunted Mine Drop allows seated customers to experience a simulated free-fall, according to the park’s website. The ride has a 46 inch minimum height requirement.
The attraction is one of several thrill rides offered atop Iron Mountain at the growing amusement park.
Last month, the park publicized plans for the construction of a new rollercoaster.