DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Labor Day! Hopefully you’re off from work today and can take advantage of this dry, hot, late summer weather. Highs will be well into the 70s and 80s by this afternoon in the high country with 90s expected on the eastern plains and western slope.
The current weather is compliments of a large ridge of high pressure sitting near Las Vegas. It will move slowly to the east this week and by Thursday, it should be centered near southwestern Colorado.
The circulation around this high pressure, combined with a weak cool front moving in from the north, will keep our skies hazy as plenty of wildfire smoke filters into the state. If you have a sensitive respiratory system you may want to limit your time outside, especially during the hottest part of the day.
