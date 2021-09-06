ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado State Patrol trooper was spared injury after officials say someone hit the trooper’s vehicle and drove away. The crash happened on Monday morning near 58th Avenue and Interstate 25.
Officials say the trooper was pulled over on a separate traffic stop. The civilian's vehicle was not hit.
The driver was reportedly in a Mitsubishi Gallant and drove away heading north. Officials say it appears the suspect swerved toward the trooper.
Surrounding law enforcement agencies in Adams County, Thornton and Northglenn were notified.
CSP says they are investigating any license plate information, but have no further information to release.
The trooper’s vehicle is being towed to CSP’s headquarters.
Last week, ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, CSP and other Denver metro law enforcement agencies announced they were going to place more emphasis on the Move Over law.
Along the 47 miles of E-470, troopers will be working with the maintenance team to catch drivers breaking the law.
"We definitely need the public's cooperation. We need them to move over when they see our flashing lights in order to keep us safe. We all want to go home at the end of the day to our families as well," said Ben Thurkill, the Manager of Roadway Management for the E-470 Public Highway Authority.
Colorado’s Move Over law isn’t just for police and fire crews, the law protects all emergency, tow, maintenance, and utility vehicles on the roadway with flashing lights.