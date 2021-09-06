(CBS4) — The body of 24-year-old Zachary Dakota Lewis was recovered from Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, late Sunday. Lewis was a passenger in boat which had an accident on the lake Friday.
Assistant Chief Lloyd Standard with the Rattlesnake Fire Protection District in Parker confirmed for CBS4 that Lewis was a firefighter with the department.
Lake Martin is a winding, 31-mile long reservoir located about 20 miles northeast of Montgomery, Ala.
Lewis’s body was discovered near the Willow Point Golf Course in the western stretches of the reservoir.
The details of the boating accident have not been released. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division is investigating the incident.
Standard told CBS4 that Lloyd started as a volunteer firefighter with the Rattlesnake department in 2016 and accepted a full-time position last December.
“He will be truly missed!” Standard stated in an email.
