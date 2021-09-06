DENVER (CBS4) – The historic Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 Locomotive rolled into Denver Sunday night. It is now on display until Monday afternoon at 39th Avenue and Wynkoop.
The world's largest restored steam engine made the trek from the Eastern Plains in Kit Carson County into Hugo and Deer Trail on Sunday.
Union Pacific took delivery of Big Boy No. 4014 in December 1941. It was retired in 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles in 20 years. Union Pacific got it back for a museum in California in 2013, taking it back to Cheyenne where it restored the locomotive.
The last time the steam engine was in Colorado was in 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's Completion.
It will pull out of Denver at 3 p.m. and head to La Salle on Tuesday and finally Greeley before heading Wyoming.
You can follow its trip on the Steam Locomotive Tracking Map.