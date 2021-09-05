DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Saturday morning after they say the suspect led them on a chase and shot at deputies. It’s not clear if deputies shot back.
The crime scene closed Quebec Street between C-470 to Collegiate Drive in Highlands Ranch. Deputies say the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen.
No deputies were hurt, officials say, and the public is not in danger.
At 3:43am this morning, Douglas County deputies were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle. Suspects shot at deputies. Both suspects are in custody , no officers harmed. No danger to public, but large crime scene forcing the shutdown of Quebec from Collegiate to C470. pic.twitter.com/zUfxoQoMaI
Further details about the incident were not released.