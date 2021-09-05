New Indoor Mask Mandate In Boulder Catches Some By SurpriseFriday night marked the start of Boulder's new mask guidelines. Now, regardless of vaccination status, everyone two and older needs to wear one in all indoor public spaces.

Boulder County Sees Outbreaks of COVID Among Vaccinated People, Implements Mask MandateA new face mask mandate is in effect for Boulder County and other counties across Colorado may soon follow suit.

Check In With Your Loved Ones During September Which Is Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthSeptember is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the CDC, trips to the emergency room due to suicide attempts increased during the pandemic.

Primary Care Doctor In Castle Rock Among Those Hoping To Become A COVID Vaccine ProviderAll throughout the pandemic, health experts have implored people to listen to their doctors. But there has been a disconnect with providing the COVID vaccine.

Mental Health Of Colorado Veterans A Big Concern Following Afghanistan WithdrawalVeterans worried about the mental health of those who served in Afghanistan and the impact the withdrawal of that war will have on them say more attention is needed for this community in the months ahead.

'Hope Seems Short-Lived': Colorado Doctors Search For Solutions To Increase COVID Vaccination RatesDr. Marc Moss says when it comes to the pandemic, things are getting worse despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.