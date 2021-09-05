CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people early Saturday morning after they say the suspect led them on a chase and shot at deputies. It’s not clear if deputies shot back.

The crime scene closed Quebec Street between C-470 to Collegiate Drive in Highlands Ranch. Deputies say the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen.

No deputies were hurt, officials say, and the public is not in danger.

Further details about the incident were not released.

