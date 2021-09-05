DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a car that struck a scooter that was carrying two people and then drove away at high speed.
One of the scooter riders, an adult female, was killed by the collision. An adult male rider suffered serious injuries, according to DPD.
Witnesses described the car as a maroon or burgundy four-door sedan. It was travelling westbound on East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, two blocks west of the University of Denver campus. It struck the scooter and its riders five minutes before midnight August 28th.
Witnesses said the car’s driver did not stop after hitting the scooter, and in fact pushed the scooter more than half a block before fleeing at high speed along Evans.
The car should have a badly cracked windshield and possible front end damage on the passenger side, per DPD.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 award for information about the incident. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The identity of the female rider has not yet been released by the Denver Medical’s Examiner’s Office. This story will be updated when that information is made public.
