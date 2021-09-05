STAUNTON STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrated the 1000th track chair trip at Staunton State Park this weekend. The chair program provides motorized wheelchairs to hikers with disabilities and therefore a chance to enjoy Colorado’s great outdoors.
The program started in 2017. CBS4's Karen Morfitt introduced viewers to the now-beloved program in 2018.
“I think of all the happy tears that have been shed by individuals who for the first time in years, are able to enjoy the Colorado outdoors. This program is more impactful than I think any of us could have imagined,” said Natalie Bostow, the program’s manager.
Bostow sets up the trips and volunteers to guide the hiker.
“I think about the participant who joyfully tipped her head back in the rain, something she hadn’t felt in years. The participant who for years had dreamed of sitting next to a stream, so she literally sat next to the stream with her eyes closed for hours.”
The chairs are provided by The Friends of Staunton, a nonprofit organization. They are free, although a $10 parks pass per vehicle must be paid to enter the park.
Staunton State Park is located about four miles west of Conifer. The program was expanded to Barr Lake State Park in January of 2021.
Chair users range in age from 2 to 90 years old and have come from as far away as London, England.