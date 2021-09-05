DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of people showed up for the 30th annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival in Denver at the start of the Labor Day weekend. The event features more than 220 national and international artists.
The fun runs through Labor Day until 6 p.m. with the Denver Chalk Art Festival beginning on Sunday.
Families can also take part in the Creation Station full of children’s activities, as well as food vendors.
"It feels good to be back in the crowd and to see all these smiling faces, and my kids are having a lot of fun at the festival. I'm here with my mom who hasn't been here in a while, so it's been really nice to be at the festival today," said Tara Gonzales.
The festival’s online art auction is also available to support CherryArts’ education programs.
CCAF's online Art Auction to support CherryArts' year-round education programs is open for bidding now through the event weekend.
Free and timed tickets can be reserved online.