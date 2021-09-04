AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Eligible Coloradans rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora on Saturday. The shopping center hosted vaccine clinics at the Southlands Farmers Market.
"Our commitment to the community is important to Southlands. We are happy to assist in the Governor's effort to keep Coloradans safe," said Martin Liles, Southlands' general manager.
As of Saturday at noon, all time slots were reserved. Organizers say walk-ups are welcome.
On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis announced he is using federal funds to help more doctors administer more vaccines. Colorado primary care physicians can now apply for grant money to buy the equipment needed to give COVID-19 shots at their practices. They hope it helps increase vaccination numbers because people trust their family doctors.
The Southlands Farmers Market is scheduled to host another vaccine clinic on Sept. 25. from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.