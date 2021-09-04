DENVER (CBS4) – Westminster police were involved in a shooting in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood on Friday. Denver police also responded to the area near 53rd and Billings Street.
Westminster Police officials say the suspect is wanted attempted homicide suspect who was also involved in a domestic violence situation. They say their officers were monitoring the suspect in that area and notified Denver police of their investigation.
They say at around 7:30 p.m., the suspect came out of a home, and there was an exchange of gunfire.
At least four Westminster police officers were involved and are now on paid administrative leave.
Denver police officials are handling the investigation. They say a man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
No officers were hurt.