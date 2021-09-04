HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting, Westminster Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Westminster police were involved in a shooting in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood on Friday. Denver police also responded to the area near 53rd and Billings Street.

(credit: CBS)

Westminster Police officials say the suspect is wanted attempted homicide suspect who was also involved in a domestic violence situation. They say their officers were monitoring the suspect in that area and notified Denver police of their investigation.

READ MORE: 3 Suspects Arrested, Accused Of Having Stolen Police Gear In Castle Rock

(credit: CBS)

They say at around 7:30 p.m., the suspect came out of a home, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

READ MORE: 100-115 MPH Wind Hits Burlington Wednesday Evening, Widespread Damage Reported

At least four Westminster police officers were involved and are now on paid administrative leave.

(credit: CBS)

Denver police officials are handling the investigation. They say a man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Big Warming Trend Expected Over Labor Day Weekend

No officers were hurt.

Danielle Chavira