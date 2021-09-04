BURLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Powerful weather rolled through parts of east-central Colorado and northwest Kansas just after sunset on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Goodland said the event started as a microburst near the Burlington airport around 8:12 p.m. MDT.
Intense straight line winds from the microburst then pushed across the town leaving a path of damage that was up to 600 yards wide and 4.2 miles long. Meteorologists said the most severe damage was consistent with wind speeds between 100-115 mph.
Near the Burlington airport, a large evergreen tree was snapped near the base and thrown about 20 feet. Four power poles were snapped near the Kit Carson Correctional Facility and a nearby out building was destroyed.
North of Interstate 70 there were several reports of uprooted trees, damage to doors and roofs, as well as the flipping of various containers.
A weather station 4 miles south of Burlington reported a wind gust of 50 mph at 8:12 pm, right before it stopped reporting data.
