(CBS4) – A strong thunderstorm started in Evergreen on Friday afternoon and passed into the southern part of the Denver metro area, including in Highlands Ranch and Centennial. It brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail and caused street flooding in several locations.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arapahoe County and Douglas County, and that has since expired.
South Metro Fire Rescue warned that drivers should be very careful to avoid driving through flooding on roads. They tweeted a photo showing a flooded street and said there are several reports of cars stalled in the high water.
At least an inch of precipitation fell in some areas.
A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed cars traveling down C-470 in the Highlands Ranch area and making their way through street flooding.
