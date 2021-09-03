Primary Care Doctor In Castle Rock Among Those Hoping To Become A COVID Vaccine ProviderAll throughout the pandemic, health experts have implored people to listen to their doctors. But there has been a disconnect with providing the COVID vaccine.

Mental Health Of Colorado Veterans A Big Concern Following Afghanistan WithdrawalVeterans worried about the mental health of those who served in Afghanistan and the impact the withdrawal of that war will have on them say more attention is needed for this community in the months ahead.

Boulder County Requires Face Masks For All Indoor Public Spaces For Ages 2 And UpBoulder County Public Health issued a new public health order on Thursday night requiring face masks for everyone ages two and up while in all indoor public spaces.

Colorado Health Care Workers Volunteer To Help Other States Where COVID Cases Are SurgingAs the Delta variant surges in other states, Colorado health care workers have been answering the call to help overworked staff in other parts of the country. A team of workers from HealthONE facilities around Colorado has answered the call to help.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Works To Pass Women's Health Protection Act After Texas' Restrictive Abortion LawColorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is teaming up with other members of Congress to pass the Women's Health Protection act after Texas passed a strict abortion ban.

Mobile COVID Vaccine Bus Will Be At Barr Lake State Park On Labor DayThe mobile vaccine bus will be at Barr Lake State Park on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.