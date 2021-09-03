DENVER (CBS4) – The first college football games since 2019 with fans in the stands will be played in Boulder and Fort Collins Friday evening. A few showers or thunderstorms could impact both games.
The chance of rain for CU’s home opener against Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. is about 30%. If rain moves over Folsom Field, it’s most likely to happen during the first half. Temperatures will start in the lower 70s in Boulder and end in the mid 60s.
Farther north in Fort Collins, the CSU Rams are set to play South Dakota State at the same time with slightly warmer temperatures compared to Boulder. There is also a slightly higher chance for rain at Canvas Stadium with a 40% chance for showers or a quick thunderstorm during the game.
As the thunderstorms move east of the urban corridor Friday evening, some of them could turn severe on the Eastern Plains with hail up to 1 inch, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and minor street flooding from heavy rain. Most of Colorado’s Eastern Plains have been highlighted with a “marginal” threat for severe weather between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.
The Air Force Falcons also have their home opener at Noon on Saturday. The chance for any rain at the academy is smaller compared to Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday evening. But there is still a 20% chance for showers with temperatures in the 70s during the entire game.
Dry and warmer weather will then prevail statewide for Sunday and Labor Day.