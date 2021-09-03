HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– After a severe thunderstorm moved through Highlands Ranch on Friday an unusual weather phenomenon took place. CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears was storm chasing along C-470 when he came upon several banks of hail fog near the University Boulevard exit.
Hail fog forms as the air just above a thick blanket of fresh hail cools down to the dew point temperature. The fog is typically shallow and just a few feet above the ground when the surface winds are light. It lasts less than 30 minutes in most cases.