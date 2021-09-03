HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Raetta Holdman
Filed Under:Colorado News, Drug Bust, Eagle County News, Matthew DeAngelo, Methamphetamine

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives pulled off a major drug bust in the Eagle Vail area, arresting Matthew DeAngelo at a home in the Eagle-Vail area. Detectives with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team made the bust Tuesday.

Matthew DeAngelo

(credit: Eagle County)

They seized almost a pound and a half of suspected cocaine, a slightly larger amount of a substance believed to be meth, more than a quarter of a pound of suspected ketamine, 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 60 tabs of LSD, 36 pills of Xanax and 53 Ritalin pills.

(credit: Eagle County)

They also took out paraphernalia consistent with illegal narcotic sales, a sawed-off shotgun and $9,434 in cash.

DeAngelo was booked on 23 charges related to drugs, violating bond and unlawful possession of a weapon. Four of those charges related to a drug felony in a public park.

Raetta Holdman