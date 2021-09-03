EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Detectives pulled off a major drug bust in the Eagle Vail area, arresting Matthew DeAngelo at a home in the Eagle-Vail area. Detectives with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team made the bust Tuesday.
They seized almost a pound and a half of suspected cocaine, a slightly larger amount of a substance believed to be meth, more than a quarter of a pound of suspected ketamine, 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 60 tabs of LSD, 36 pills of Xanax and 53 Ritalin pills.
They also took out paraphernalia consistent with illegal narcotic sales, a sawed-off shotgun and $9,434 in cash.
DeAngelo was booked on 23 charges related to drugs, violating bond and unlawful possession of a weapon. Four of those charges related to a drug felony in a public park.