By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – September 3 is an important date in Denver’s climate record. It marks the earliest snow of the season. The city recorded 4.2 inches on this date back in 1961.

It was just last year that Denver tied the second earliest snow on record. An inch fell on September 8 and it was accompanied by a few days with record cold temperatures.

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 09: A man attempts to clear branches of snow during an early season winter storm on September 9, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. The storm brought more than five inches of snow to areas along Colorado’s front range, but temperatures are expected to return to the 80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The average date of Denver’s first snow of the season is just over six weeks away on October 18. Some years we don’t see the first snow of the season in Denver until November. The following list shows the first snow dates over the last decade.

Sept. 8, 2020
Oct. 10, 2019
Oct. 6, 2018
Oct. 9, 2017
Nov. 17, 2016
Nov. 5, 2015
Nov. 11, 2014
Oct. 18, 2013
Oct. 5, 2012
Oct. 25, 2011

While no snow is expected in the immediate future, it can happen during September. In fact, Denver’s average is one inch for the month. The following is a list of recent September snowfalls.

Sept. 3, 1961 – 4.2 inches
Sept. 8, 2020 – 1.0 inch
Sept. 8, 1962 – 0.7 inches
Sept. 12, 1989 – 2.3 inches
Sept. 12, 1974 – 1.8 inches
Sept. 13, 1993 – 5.4 inches
Sept. 16, 1971 – 2.7 inches
Sept. 19, 1955 – 0.2 inches
Sept. 20, 1995 – 4.7 inches
Sept. 20, 1965 – 3.5 inches

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 09: Kristen Daly attempts to brush snow off of tree branches in her front yard during an early season snow storm on September 9, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. The storm brought more than five inches of snow to areas along Colorado’s front range, but temperatures are expected to return to the 80s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

