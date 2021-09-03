WIGGINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos lineman Dalton Risner was back home in Wiggins on Thursday night for an extra special reason. He was there to watch his high school football team the Tigers and to have his jersey retired at halftime of the game.
Risner wore No. 71 when he played for the Tigers.
Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was there for the proceedings, and so were members of the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot.
Of the support his team showed for his honor, the offensive lineman told reporters “it means the world to me.”