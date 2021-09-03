PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – More proof people were ready to enjoy a “normal” Colorado summer. Attendance at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo is tracking at 90% of pre-pandemic levels one week into the fair.
“We’re very encouraged and very excited,” the fair’s general manager Scott Stoller told KKTV, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs. “We’ve made some changes to the fair to adjust for more outdoor activities and people are making the right decisions for themselves.”
Those new activities include a monster truck show, demolition derby, celebration of Los Charros and a tractor pull.
But you’ll find plenty of family favorites like the petting zoo and pony rides.
The Pueblo School District tweeted out about the impact of the fair on the National FFA (Future Farmers of America) saying “students operate the Children’s Barnyard @colostatefair. Literally a “hands on” opportunity for young and old alike.
D70 @NationalFFA students operate the Children’s Barnyard at the @colostatefair. Literally a “hands on” opportunity for young and old alike. pic.twitter.com/v15ar42TU5
— @PuebloD70 (@pueblod70) September 3, 2021
The fair has the attention of the Colorado Department of Agriculture as well especially when it comes to talking turkey as they shared a picture of the commissioners and their Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey.
The @colostatefair commissioners with their Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey #jrlivestockauction #ColoradoStateFair pic.twitter.com/ji8HiSnkFw
— Colorado Department of Agriculture (@coagriculture1) August 31, 2021
The fair runs through Labor Day.