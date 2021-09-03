LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a camper who went missing over the weekend has been found in a pond in southeastern Colorado. The discovery was made by divers on Thursday night.
The 28-year-old Broomfield man had been camping at Two Buttes State Wildlife Area, 40 miles south of Lamar.
Wildlife officials along with the Baca County Sheriff’s Office staff and volunteer firefighters were involved in the extensive search for the man, which involved a drone and a boat with sonar.
Friends told authorities that before the man went missing a large group was swimming in the pond and jumping from cliffs in the wildlife area.
The man’s identity has not been released.