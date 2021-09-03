HOW TO HELPHelp people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Colorado News, Missing Camper

LAMAR, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a camper who went missing over the weekend has been found in a pond in southeastern Colorado. The discovery was made by divers on Thursday night.

(credit: cpw.state.co.us)

The 28-year-old Broomfield man had been camping at Two Buttes State Wildlife Area, 40 miles south of Lamar.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Wildlife officials along with the Baca County Sheriff’s Office staff and volunteer firefighters were involved in the extensive search for the man, which involved a drone and a boat with sonar.

Friends told authorities that before the man went missing a large group was swimming in the pond and jumping from cliffs in the wildlife area.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Jesse Sarles