DENVER (CBS4) – Five men arrested in connection with a deadly crime spree in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood face multiple felony charges. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that prosecutors in her office charged the five men with the shooting death of Shmuel Silverberg in addition to the other violent crimes.

Isaiah Freeman, 18, has been charged with 21 felony counts: murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, and three counts of menacing.

Samuel Fussell, 18, has been charged with 22 felony counts: murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, and three counts of menacing.

Seth Larhode, 21, has been charged with 15 felony counts: murder in the first degree, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, aggravated robbery, assault in the first degree, four counts of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, three counts of menacing and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, has been charged with 25 felony counts: two counts of murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of menacing, first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, five counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree and aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree.

Aden Sides, 18, has been charged with 18 felony counts: murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, aggravated robbery, assault in the first degree, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree, aggravated motor vehicle theft in the second degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, four counts of menacing.

The men are accused of going on a crime spree from East Colfax to Lakewood that began on Aug. 15 with a carjacking from a parking lot at 15296 E. Hampden Ave. where the victim was homeless and sleeping in his car. The violent crime spree continued for days.

The fatal shooting Aug. 17 was outside of the Yeshiva Toras Chaim Talmudical Seminary near West Colfax Avenue and North Stuart Street. Shmuel Silverberg, a student there, was shot and killed after the suspects approached him.

Another shooting victim, Thomas Young, was robbed, beaten and shot and then left for dead.

Denver police said all five young men met at a youth correctional facility in Golden.